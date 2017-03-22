WASHINGTON The Senate Judiciary Committee's top
Democrat voiced frustration on Wednesday at U.S. Supreme Court
selection Neil Gorsuch's elusive answers to questions on major
legal issues, though his nomination appeared to be moving
forward smoothly.
President Donald Trump's nominee for a lifetime job on the
nation's highest court faced another round of questions on the
third day of his Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing after
enduring 11 hours of questioning on Tuesday. If confirmed by the
full U.S. Senate, as expected, he would reinstate a conservative
majority on the court.
Gorsuch is virtually assured of winning approval in the
committee, moving his nomination to the full Senate. There
Gorsuch's challenge will be to gather enough Democratic support
to avoid a prolonged floor fight with the potential, if it gets
rocky, of changing how the Senate works.
Democrats have been unable to pin Gorsuch down during the
hearing on key matters. He has sidestepped answering whether he
thought a series of contentious cases from the past had been
decided correctly, including cases on abortion, gun rights,
political spending, religious rights and the ruling tipping the
2000 presidential election to Republican George W. Bush.
"What worries me is you have been very much able to avoid
any specificity, like no one I have every seen before," Senator
Dianne Feinstein, the panel's top democrat, told Gorsuch.
"Maybe that's a virtue. I don't know. But for us on this
side, knowing where you stand on major questions of the day is
really important to a vote. So that's why we press and press and
press," she added.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham shot back that Democrats
were maintaining a "double standard," saying they had no problem
when Supreme Court nominees put forward by Democratic presidents
were similarly elusive.
Senator Chuck Grassley, the panel's chairman, praised
Gorsuch for "your poise and your thoughtfulness" during the long
day of questioning on Tuesday.
Grassley acknowledged the reluctance among justices to
permit cameras in Supreme Court, noting that former justice
David Souter once said TV cameras would have to roll in "over my
dead body."
"I want you to know that I believe that public access to our
court system is an important issue, and having cameras in the
courtroom is one way to improve public access," Grassley said.
Gorsuch agreed to have an open mind but did not offer his
view on the matter. The Supreme Court releases audio recordings
of oral arguments but forbids TV coverage.
Gorsuch is assured of support from the Republicans who hold
52 seats in the 100-member Senate. But the Senate has a 60-vote
hurdle for confirmation of Supreme Court justices, meaning
Gorsuch would need the backing of eight Democrats.
If the Democrats stand firmly together and oppose Gorsuch,
Republicans could reach for what has become known as the
"nuclear option" and change the Senate rules to allow
confirmation by a simple majority vote. That is a step some
senators are reluctant to take.
After Democrats during the first two days of the hearings
tried to portray Gorsuch as a judge who favored corporate
interests over the average person, Grassley pushed back.
"There’s plenty of evidence that you rule as you see the law
requires you to rule. Sometimes it comes out against the little
guy and sometimes it comes out very much in favor of the little
guy," Grassley said.
The panel will hold a closed-door session later on Wednesday
before final testimony on Thursday from outside witnesses who
oppose or support Gorsuch. A committee vote is expected on April
3.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday
Gorsuch would be confirmed before the Senate's mid-April recess.
Such a move would set a precedent for future Supreme Court
nominations. Democrats may hesitate to provoke Republicans into
using the nuclear option because it would make it easier for
future Trump nominees to be confirmed. Republicans may flinch at
the move because it would make it easier for the Democrats, if
they should regain Senate control, to win easy approval of their
own future Supreme Court nominees.
If confirmed, Gorsuch would replace conservative Justice
Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016. As a lifetime
appointee, Gorsuch, 49, would be expected to serve for decades.
In some ways, the fight over Gorsuch is a preview of the
even bigger battle to come over the next vacancy. Three members
of the current court are 78 or older. Ruth Bader Ginsburg just
turned 84. Her fellow liberal Stephen Breyer is 78. The court’s
frequent swing vote, conservative Anthony Kennedy, is 80.
If Breyer or Ginsburg were to be replaced by a conservative
judge similar to Gorsuch, the court would have a firm 6-3
majority, possibly for decades.