WASHINGTON A third of Democratic senators have
so far announced they will vote against confirming U.S.
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, adding to a
chorus of opposition from the left, but leaving questions over
whether there will be a concerted effort to block a vote in the
Senate.
To date, 16 of the 48 Democratic senators have publicly
backed their leader, Chuck Schumer, who said on Thursday he
opposes confirming appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch. Others have
yet to announce their intentions.
Gorsuch is headed toward a Senate Judiciary Committee vote,
likely on April 3, on his nomination to the high court after a
marathon four-day confirmation hearing this week.
After that, it is not yet clear how much of a fight
Democrats will put up when the nomination is due for a final
vote in the 100-member Senate, where there are 52 Republicans.
The Democratic opposition to Gorsuch could prompt a showdown
in the Senate and delay the judge's confirmation but ultimately
the Republicans are likely to win that fight and avoid another
setback in Congress for Trump who suffered a blow on Friday when
lawmakers pulled a major healthcare bill.
Senate rules enable Democrats to insist on 60 votes to
overcome a procedural move called a filibuster to allow a final
up-or-down vote on confirming Gorsuch, 49, to the lifetime job
on the nation's highest court.
But the Senate's Republican leadership could adopt a rule
change allowing a vote that would only require a simple majority
of the chamber. If eventually confirmed, Gorsuch would restore a
conservative majority on the nine-seat high court.
For Democrats, putting up a fight would at least frustrate
Trump and placate liberal activists sore about the
Republican-led Senate’s refusal to vote on President Barack
Obama’s nominee to the same open seat on the court last year.
If eventually confirmed, Gorsuch would restore a
conservative majority on the nine-seat high court.
DEMOCRATS TARGETED
Conservative activists were targeting ten Democrats running
for reelection in 2018 in states Trump won in the presidential
election as possible "yes" votes for Gorsuch among Democrats.
Of that number, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Bob Casey of
Pennsylvania and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin have already
announced their opposition to the nomination. The other seven,
including Joe Manchin of West Virginia, have yet to announce
their plans.
Another Democratic senator under pressure from both sides on
Gorsuch is Michael Bennet, who represents Gorsuch’s home state
of Colorado. Bennet has yet to announce his position.
Republicans are also hopeful that some Democratic members of
the judiciary committee, including Chris Coons of Delaware and
Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, might be wary of blocking a vote on
the nominee. Their spokesmen did not respond to requests seeking
comment.
Don Stewart, a spokesman for Republican Senate Majority
Leader Mitch McConnell said it would be an "unprecedented, even
nuclear step" to require a 60-vote threshold before the Senate
can vote on the nominee.
"There has never, in the history of the Republic, ever been
a successful partisan filibuster of a Supreme Court nominee," he
added.
The last attempt to filibuster a nominee was a Democratic
bid to block a vote on Justice Samuel Alito, who was nominated
by President George W. Bush in 2005. Democrats failed to gather
enough support and the Senate voted 72-25 to proceed to an
up-or-down vote. Alito was eventually confirmed by 58-42.
Sarah Binder, a political scientist at George Washington
University, said Democrats may be able to gather enough support
to block a vote because so few of them are moderates from
Republican-leaning states, meaning they may feel they have
little to lose. If Trump’s popularity drops, that could embolden
them further, she added.