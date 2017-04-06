WASHINGTON, April 5 The U.S. Senate is expected
to vote at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday on whether to
limit debate and move toward the final confirmation of President
Donald Trump's choice of federal Judge Neil Gorsuch to take a
seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Democrats are expected to thwart the Republican effort by
denying the 60 votes needed in the 100-member chamber to advance
Gorsuch. If so, Republicans are expected to take the rare step
of changing Senate rules so that they can advance the nomination
with a minimum of 51 Republican votes, which would clear the way
for Gorsuch’s confirmation on Friday.
