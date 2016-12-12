FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Hank Greenberg's appeal
December 12, 2016 / 2:38 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Hank Greenberg's appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected former American International Group CEO Maurice "Hank" Greenberg's bid to escape civil fraud charges in New York accusing him of orchestrating sham transactions at the insurer, even as his trial continues.

The justices left in place a June ruling by the New York Court of Appeals that his trial on charges brought by the New York Attorney General's Office could proceed. The ongoing non-jury trial of Greenberg, 91, started in September. He has already testified in his own defense. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

