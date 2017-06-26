By Andrew Chung
| WASHINGTON, June 26
WASHINGTON, June 26 The Supreme Court on Monday
rejected the Trump administration's appeal of a lower court
ruling loosening the federal prohibition on convicted felons
possessing guns in a case involving two Pennsylvania men
convicted of non-violent crimes who challenged the ban.
The justices let stand a lower court's 2016 ruling that
suggested denying felons whose crimes were not serious the right
to own guns violated the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment,
which protects the right to "keep and bear arms." That ruling,
which allows individuals to challenge the prohibition as applied
to them, was a blow to gun control advocates, while the Trump
administration called it a threat to public safety.
Liberal Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor
said they would have granted the appeal to hear the case.
The 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruling does not set a
nationwide legal precedent.
The Pennsylvania men who challenged the ban, Julio Suarez of
Gettysburg and Daniel Binderup of Manheim, both were convicted
of non-violent misdemeanors, but the crimes carried maximum
possible sentences of more than two years, falling within the
definition of felony in the federal gun ban. Neither Suarez nor
Binderup served jail time.
Binderup, who owns a plumbing business, pleaded guilty in
1998 of corrupting a minor after having a sexual affair with a
17-year-old female employee. Binderup was sentenced to three
years of probation.
Suarez was convicted in Maryland in 1990 of carrying a gun
without a permit. Suarez was given a suspended jail sentence and
a year of probation.
Federal law generally prohibits firearm possession by
individuals convicted of a crime punishable by a year or more in
jail, the traditional definition of a felony. However, the law
does not apply to offenses labeled as misdemeanors under state
law that carry jail time of two years or less.
In 2013 and 2014, the men separately sued to escape the
felon gun-possession prohibition. Emphasizing their non-violent
offenses and light sentences, they argued the law violates their
right to keep and bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second
Amendment.
The Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in
an 8-7 decision, held that people may challenge the ban
depending on their particular criminal conviction, and found
that it was unconstitutional as applied to the two men.