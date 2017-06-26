By Andrew Chung
WASHINGTON, June 26 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday sidestepped one of the most hotly contested gun rights
disputes in years, declining to rule in a California case on
whether a person's constitutional right to keep firearms for
self-defense extends outside the home.
Gun owners had taken aim at a California law that bars them
from being granted a permit to carry a concealed gun in public
places unless they show "good cause" for having it, with county
sheriffs making the determination.
The justices let stand a lower court's ruling upholding a
San Diego County sheriff's policy of denying such permits unless
the gun owner documents a need for self-defense. The San
Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the
policy last year, finding that the U.S. Constitution offers no
right to carry a concealed weapon.
Two conservative justices, including President Donald Trump
appointee Neil Gorsuch, said the court should have heard the
case.
The U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment guarantees the
right to "keep and bear arms." In its landmark 2008 District of
Columbia v. Heller ruling, the Supreme Court held for the first
time that the Second Amendment guarantees an individual's right
to bear arms for self-defense in the home. The California
plaintiffs were aiming to extend that right outside the home.
Conservative Supreme Court justices generally have been
receptive to an expansive view of gun rights, with liberals
skeptical. The court has five conservative justices, including
Gorsuch, and four liberals.
California law generally forbids the carrying of handguns,
either open or concealed, in public spaces.
Lead plaintiff Edward Peruta, a San Diego County resident,
applied for a concealed carry license, but was rejected because
he had not specifically shown he was in harm's way. Peruta and
four others sued San Diego County in a case backed by a
California affiliate of the National Rifle Association gun
rights group. The state intervened in support of the county.
The plaintiffs argued that the sheriff's definition of "good
cause" violated the Second Amendment. Law-abiding citizens
should be able to carry weapons in public for the general
purpose of self-defense, the plaintiffs argued.
Last June, the appeals court ruled that the Second Amendment
does not protect the right to carry concealed firearms in
public.