U.S. Supreme Court divided over Obamacare subsidies challenge
March 4, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Supreme Court divided over Obamacare subsidies challenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided on ideological lines on Wednesday as it weighed tax subsidies key to the implementation of the Obamacare health law.

Potential swing vote Justice Anthony Kennedy raised concerns to lawyers on both sides about the possible negative impact on states if the government loses the case, suggesting he could back the Obama administration. But he did not commit to supporting either side.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

