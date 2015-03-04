UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court divided over Obamacare subsidies challenge

(Adds details from argument)

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided on ideological lines on Wednesday as it weighed tax subsidies key to the implementation of the Obamacare health law.

Potential swing vote Justice Anthony Kennedy raised concerns to lawyers on both sides about the possible negative impact on states if the government loses the case, suggesting he could back the Obama administration. But he did not commit to supporting either side

Chief Justice John Roberts, who was the key vote in 2012 in upholding the healthcare law in a previous challenge, said little during the argument to signal how he might vote. The court’s liberals all appeared supportive of the government, while conservatives Antonin Scalia and Samuel Alito asked questions sympathetic to the challengers.

At one point, Alito suggested that if the court rules against the government, it could give states time to prepare for the impact by saying the ruling would only go into effect at the end of the year. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)