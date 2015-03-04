FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court divided over Obamacare subsidies challenge
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 4, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court divided over Obamacare subsidies challenge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from argument)

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided on ideological lines on Wednesday as it weighed tax subsidies key to the implementation of the Obamacare health law.

Potential swing vote Justice Anthony Kennedy raised concerns to lawyers on both sides about the possible negative impact on states if the government loses the case, suggesting he could back the Obama administration. But he did not commit to supporting either side

Chief Justice John Roberts, who was the key vote in 2012 in upholding the healthcare law in a previous challenge, said little during the argument to signal how he might vote. The court’s liberals all appeared supportive of the government, while conservatives Antonin Scalia and Samuel Alito asked questions sympathetic to the challengers.

At one point, Alito suggested that if the court rules against the government, it could give states time to prepare for the impact by saying the ruling would only go into effect at the end of the year. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.