WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that private medical providers cannot sue a state in order to raise Medicaid reimbursement rates to deal with rising medical costs.

The justices, on a 5-4 vote, ruled in favor of the state of Idaho, which says that medical providers have no legal recourse to sue. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)