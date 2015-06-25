FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. hospital, health shares rally after Obamacare ruling
June 25, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. hospital, health shares rally after Obamacare ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. hospital shares rallied broadly while health insurers also gained on Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the nationwide availability of tax subsidies for the implementation of President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

Among hospitals, shares of HCA Holdings rose 8.6 percent to $90.46 while shares of Community Health Systems were up 9.3 percent at $60.44 and shares of Tenet Healthcare were up 8.2 percent at $54.08.

Among insurers, Aetna was up 1 percent at $128.75. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
