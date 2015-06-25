FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Supreme Court voting on Obamacare insurance subsidies
June 25, 2015

TABLE-U.S. Supreme Court voting on Obamacare insurance subsidies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday
upheld the nationwide availability of tax subsidies that are
crucial to President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.
    By a 6-3 vote, the court said the 2010 Affordable Care Act,
widely known as Obamacare, allows subsidies in the form of tax
credits for health insurance purchases by lower-income
Americans, regardless of whether the states they live in have
set up their own exchanges. 
    The court's opinion was written by Chief Justice John
Roberts. A dissent was written by Associate Justice Antonin
Scalia.
    The following table shows how the nine justices voted in the
case, known as King v. Burwell. 
    

Justice                         Appointed to       Year joining
                                court by           the court

MAJORITY    
  Chief Justice John Roberts    George W. Bush     2005
  Anthony Kennedy               Ronald Reagan      1988
  Ruth Bader Ginsburg           Bill Clinton       1993
  Stephen Breyer                Bill Clinton       1994
  Sonia Sotomayor               Barack Obama       2009
  Elena Kagan                   Barack Obama       2010

DISSENT
  Antonin Scalia                Ronald Reagan      1986
  Clarence Thomas               George H.W. Bush   1991
  Samuel Alito                  George W. Bush     2006

 (Compiled by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Grant
McCool)

