U.S. justices agree to hear New Jersey fair housing case

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider whether a New Jersey township’s plan to redevelop lower income housing violated the Fair Housing Act because it would negatively impact minorities.

In weighing the lawsuit filed by Mount Holly Gardens Citizens in Action against the township of Mount Holly, the court will decide whether the statute allows for claims based on seemingly neutral practices that have a discriminatory effect. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and Chizu Nomiyama)