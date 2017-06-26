By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 26 The U.S. Supreme Court
agreed on Monday to take up a case that promises broad
implications for when corporate insiders who blow the whistle on
alleged misconduct can be shielded from retaliation by their
employers.
The justices will hear Digital Realty Trust Inc's
appeal of a lower court ruling in favor of Paul Somers, an
executive who the San Francisco-based company fired after he
complained internally about alleged misconduct by his supervisor
but never reported the matter to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The case hinges on the SEC's whistleblower protection rules
required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
Those rules, which were adopted in 2011, prohibit corporate
employers from retaliating in any way against whistleblowers who
try to report allegations of securities law violations.
They also give the SEC the power to offer monetary awards to
whistleblowers whose tips lead to successful enforcement
actions.
Digital Realty Trust argues that the anti-retaliation
protections do not apply to people who fail to report their
allegations to the SEC because the law defines a whistleblower
as a person who reports possible securities violations to the
SEC.
If the Supreme Court ultimately sides with the company, then
it would force corporate whistleblowers to report wrongdoing to
the SEC in order to be protected from retaliation.
Digital Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust
company, got entangled in the dispute over whistleblower
protection after it fired Somers, its former vice president of
portfolio management.
Somers had complained internally that his supervisor had
eliminated some internal controls and hid major cost overruns on
a project in Hong Kong, but he never reported those concerns to
the SEC.
After he was fired, he sued the company in November 2014,
saying he was protected from retaliation as a whistleblower
under the Dodd-Frank law.
The company tried unsuccessfully to quash his claim in the
United States District Court for the Northern District of
California.
The justices will review the case in the next term, which
begins in October.