By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 26 The U.S. Supreme Court
agreed on Monday to take up a case that promises broad
implications for when corporate insiders who blow the whistle on
alleged misconduct can be shielded from retaliation by their
employers.
The justices will hear Digital Realty Trust Inc's
appeal of a lower court ruling in favor of an executive who the
San Francisco-based company fired after he complained internally
about alleged misconduct by his supervisor but never reported
the matter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The case hinges on the SEC's whistleblower protection rules
required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Will Dunham)