By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Opponents of President Donald Trump's
ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries again urged
the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject his bid to revive
it, saying his administration undermined its own arguments by
amending the order last week.
In court papers filed with the justices, lawyers for the
state of Hawaii and individual plaintiffs in Maryland made note
of a June 14 memo by the administration amending the executive
order to let the government conduct an internal review of
vetting procedures for people entering the country.
The order signed by Trump on March 6 called for a 90-day ban
on travelers from Libya, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen
and a 120-day ban on all refugees entering the United States to
give the government time to implement stronger vetting
procedures.
"This memorandum conclusively severs the already tenuous
relationship between the bans and their ostensible rationale by
making it clear that the order's travel and refugee restrictions
may begin after the vetting reviews are complete," Hawaii's
lawyer, Neal Katyal, wrote.
The administration has appealed lower court rulings blocking
the travel ban to the Supreme Court and made an emergency
request that the justices put the order into effect immediately
while the legal battle over its legality continues. A decision
by the justices on whether to take up the case and grant the
emergency request could come as soon as this week.