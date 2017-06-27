BERLIN Iran's foreign minister criticised on
Tuesday a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to revive part of
President Donald Trump's travel ban imposed on citizens from six
majority Muslim countries, saying it would boost militants in
the Middle East.
The justices narrowed the scope of lower court rulings that
had completely blocked key parts of a March 6 executive order
that Trump had said was needed to prevent terrorism attacks,
allowing his temporary ban to go into effect for people with no
strong ties to the United States.
"We always believed that the Muslim ban that President Trump
imposed soon after assuming office had no basis in facts and
would not help fight terrorism," Iran's Mohammad Javad Zarif
told a joint news conference in Berlin with his German
counterpart.
Zarif called the U.S. decision the "greatest gift" for
militant groups seeking new recruits.
Separately, Zarif tweeted: "A bigoted ban on Muslims will
not keep US safer. Instead of policies empowering extremists, US
should join the real fight against them."
Zarif said the travel ban punished people who had never been
convicted of a terrorist act, while people from other countries
involved in past attacks would not be affected.
"For some terrorism and support for terrorism is measured by
the amount of arms they buy from the U.S, and not by actually
being involved in acts of terrorism," he said, in an apparent
reference to recent U.S. approval of $110 billion in arms sales
to Saudi Arabia.
Saudi citizens are not affected by the travel ban.
Zarif did not mention Saudi Arabia by name but the
ultra-conservative Sunni Muslim kingdom is the arch-foe of
Shi'ite Iran in the region.
