WASHINGTON The Supreme Court's criteria for who
can be barred from entering the United States under President
Donald Trump's travel ban may confuse the U.S. officials
overseas charged with implementing it and trigger a new round of
lawsuits, experts said.
People with a "bona fide relationship with a person or
entity" in the United States are spared from the temporary ban
affecting people from six Muslim-majority countries and all
refugees that the justices on Monday allowed to go partially
into effect.
"There's no precedent for something like this that I'm aware
of," said Jeffrey Gorsky, a former legal adviser to the State
Department's Visa Office, referring to the new "bona fide"
standard.
Gorsky said the standard is likely to sow confusion among
U.S. consular officials who have to make visa decisions and
could require another court decision to determine what
constitutes a connection to the United States sufficient to
allow entry.
The Supreme Court agreed to decide the legality of Trump
order in its next term, which begins in October. Justice
Clarence Thomas argued that the court should have granted
Trump's request to implement the travel ban in full while the
legal fight continues.
"Today's compromise will burden executive officials with the
task of deciding - on peril of contempt - whether individuals
from the six affected nations who wish to enter the United
States have a sufficient connection to a person or entity in
this country," Thomas wrote, joined by two fellow conservative
justices.
In Monday's ruling, the high court gave a few examples of
connections that qualify. For individuals, a close family
relationship is required.
Bona fide connections to entities, it said, must be "formal"
and "documented." That would include students who have been
admitted to a U.S. school and workers who have accepted an offer
of employment from an American company, the court said. It noted
that Trump's executive order already allowed for case-by-case
waivers for people with connections to the country.
On the other hand, the justices said, relationships created
for the purposes of evading the travel ban will not be
considered valid. For instance, an immigration agency cannot add
foreigners to client lists "and then secure their entry by
claiming injury from their exclusion."
The March 6 order called for a 90-day ban on travelers from
Libya, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen and a 120-day ban
on all refugees to enable the government to implement stronger
vetting procedures. Trump cited national security concerns as
the reason for the order.
LITIGATION PREDICTED
Stephen Legomsky, chief counsel for U.S. Citizenship and
Immigration Services under former President Barack Obama, said
lawsuits could claim that a bona fide relationship was ignored.
While Legomsky said he believes the vast majority of cases
will be clear cut, courts will have to determine whether
visiting a close friend or taking part in a wedding could also
qualify.
"In theory, you could say if somebody is coming for tourism
and has made a reservation for a hotel, there's now a U.S.
interest in bringing them to the United States. The hotel is a
U.S. entity," Gorsky said.
Some lawyers also said the vagueness of the "bona fide"
standard was license for the Trump administration to interpret
it broadly.
"It's just like a green light to the government to do what
it wants to do," said Kiyanoush Razaghi, a Maryland-based
immigration attorney who deals with primarily Iranian clients.
"Who is going to tell us what is the definition of 'bona fide
relationship?'"
The difficult job of judging foreigners' claimed connections
could land back in the lower courts in Maryland and Hawaii that
had originally blocked Trump's travel ban, said Stephen Vladeck,
a professor University of Texas School of Law.
"We could have dozens of these cases between now and
September," Vladeck said, adding that the Supreme Court would
not be likely to weigh in on them on a case-by-case basis.
David Martin, a former U.S. Department of Homeland Security
official and now a professor at the University of Virginia, said
the ruling was "carefully tailored" and should be manageable for
officials to enact.
Part of the reason, Martin said, is the case-by-case waiver
process that was already envisioned in the executive order.
"I think there will be some litigation over the extent of
the reach of this bona fide relationship but I don't think it
will be as burdensome as the dissenters suggest," Martin said.