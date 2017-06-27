By Yeganeh Torbati
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Without close family in the United
States, Elly and her husband had few options for getting
permission to immigrate to America from Iran. So when they won a
U.S. government lottery last September for a so-called
"diversity visa" allowing them to resettle in the United States,
the couple was thrilled.
"Since last year, we made all the important decisions in our
lives because we hoped we would get a visa," Elly said,
declining to give her full name because her visa application is
still in process. The couple decided to put off having children
and purchasing a home until after their move to the United
States.
But the visa, which they still hope to get, is still being
processed. Their attorney provided Reuters email documentation
of their application to verify some of their account.
Elly and her husband are two of the many people who fall
into gray areas created by Monday's U.S. Supreme Court order
allowing parts of Donald Trump's travel ban to take effect.
While the court said it would exempt travelers from the ban
who have "bona fide relationships" with Americans, the ruling
did not specify exactly what that means, leaving would-be
travelers from the six countries affected by the ban uncertain
whether they will be allowed to enter the United States.
In its ruling, the Supreme Court said Trump's blanket 90-day
ban on travelers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and
Yemen could proceed, but only for foreigners with no "bona fide
relationship" with an American person or entity.
The court gave examples of what might qualify some travelers
for exemptions from the ban, including close family ties in the
United States, admittance to a U.S. university, or offers of
employment from an American company.
Many advocates for immigrants say they are hopeful that the
vast majority of people from the six targeted countries applying
for U.S. visas will qualify for such exemptions.
But the ruling leaves some things vague, and has led to
confusion and anxiety for those like Elly and her husband, who
had hoped to come to the United States but do not fall into one
of the clear exemptions laid out in the ruling.
Also in the gray area are such things as travel strictly for
tourism or to attend conferences. Would-be travelers are also
asking how close family members need to be, and whether
traveling to see close friends in America might qualify.
DIVERSITY VISAS AT RISK
Diversity visa applicants like Elly are among those in
limbo. The program grants 50,000 visas per year to citizens of
countries that normally do not send many immigrants to the
United States.
In 2015, 10,487 citizens of the six countries targeted by
Trump's travel ban were selected for diversity visas, according
to State Department figures. Nearly half that number, 4,992,
went to Iranians alone.
"Absolutely, diversity visas will be affected," said Leon
Rodriguez, a former director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration
Services, an agency within the Department of Homeland Security.
"You generally don't even go into the diversity visa system
unless you lack another pathway."
The State Department said on Tuesday that it was trying to
develop a definition for what constitutes a bona fide
relationship for travelers.
"We have a couple days still to work this out and get more
information," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told
reporters on Tuesday. "We will be looking to the Department of
Justice to get more clarification on what a bona fide
relationship would be."
BUSINESSES COULD BE SPARED
Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin, who led the legal
fight against Trump's revised order, said the exemptions
included in the Supreme Court's order will likely spare
businesses the kind of disruption they would have faced without
them. Chin said his office has reached out to the federal
government to try to agree on an interpretation that could avoid
additional litigation.
"We are trying to look for ways to come up with a framework
that everyone can live with going forward," Chin said.
If the U.S. government bars entry to an individual because
they lack a "bona fide relationship" with someone in the
country, one way to challenge the decision would be for the
person to file a so-called contempt motion before the same
federal judges in Hawaii or Maryland who blocked the travel ban
in the first place, legal experts said.
Instead of filing a brand-new lawsuit, the person could ask
U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson in Hawaii to hold the Trump
administration in contempt because it interpreted the Supreme
Court opinion too broadly. Such a strategy could increase the
chances of a favorable ruling for the person seeking to enter
the United States, since Watson has already shown a dim view
toward Trump's policy.
Elly and her husband, who are in their late 20s and early
30s respectively and are both university-educated, remain
hopeful they will be allowed to come. In May, they had their
interviews with consular officials, usually among the final
steps before a visa decision.
The diversity visa is a pathway to permanent residence,
commonly known as a green card.
"One could argue that those winning the green card lottery
have a bona fide relationship with the U.S. government that is
formal, documented and formed in the ordinary course, rather
than for the purpose of evading the executive order," said
Shahrzad Rezvani, an immigration attorney based in Maryland. "It
remains to be seen, I guess, since the language is unclear."
(Additional reporting by Dan Levine)