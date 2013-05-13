U.S. justices stay out of stock market indexes copyright fight

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a dispute over CBOE Holdings Inc’s long-running legal battle to prevent rival International Securities Exchange from listing options on the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

International Securities Exchange LLC (ISE), a national securities exchange that specializes in the trading of options contracts, is fighting an injunction that prevented it from listing S&P 500 and Dow Jones options, which are licensed exclusively to CBOE by McGraw-Hill Financial Inc and CME Group Inc’s index services. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)