U.S. top court leans toward making insider trading prosecutions easier

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court justices hearing a closely watched insider trading case indicated on Wednesday they could issue a ruling that would make it easier for prosecutors to pursue such charges against hedge fund managers and other traders.

Several justices hearing arguments in the case of Illinois man Bassam Salman appeared critical of his position that he could not be convicted for trading on tips about deals involving clients of Citigroup Inc, where his brother-in-law worked.