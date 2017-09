WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left intact the insider trading conviction of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc director Rajat Gupta.

The court rejected Gupta’s appeal of a March 2014 ruling by the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that had upheld the conviction. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)