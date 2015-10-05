FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear major insider trading case
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 5, 2015 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear major insider trading case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a U.S. Justice Department bid to restore the insider trading convictions of two hedge fund managers and reverse a lower court’s ruling that prosecutors contend will make it harder to bring such cases.

In a blow to the government, the justices left in place a December ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York that threw out threw out the 2012 convictions of hedge fund managers Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson for engaging in a scheme involving tips about Dell Inc and Nvidia Corp.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.