9 months ago
U.S. Supreme Court rules for prosecutors in insider trading case
December 6, 2016 / 3:15 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. Supreme Court rules for prosecutors in insider trading case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court, ruling in an insider trading case for the first time in two decades, on Tuesday upheld a Chicago man's conviction in a decision that could make it easier to prosecute people accused of profiting from confidential information.

The justices, in a unanimous decision, ruled against Bassam Salman, who was appealing a 2013 conviction stemming from federal charges that he made nearly $1.2 million trading on non-public information that came from his brother-in-law at Citigroup Inc. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

