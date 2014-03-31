FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. justices signal narrow ruling in software patents case
March 31, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. justices signal narrow ruling in software patents case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court justices gave little indication on Monday they would set new guidelines on patent eligibility of software.

From their questions during an hour-long oral argument, the court appeared likely to rule for CLS Bank International by saying Alice Corp Pty Ltd patents for a computer system that facilitates financial transactions were not patent eligible.

Although some of the nine justices signaled a willingness to set a test that would describe exactly what types of computer-implemented inventions were patent eligible, others suggested there was no need for a broader ruling. A decision is expected by the end of June. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)

