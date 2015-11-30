UPDATE 1-U.S. top court rejects Covidien bid to restore patent verdict against Ethicon

(Adds Supreme Court action in Biolitec case, paragraphs 3-4)

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by Covidien LP seeking to restore a $176 million patent infringement verdict against Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Inc.

In refusing to hear the case, the high court left in place a December 2014 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that threw out a judge’s finding that Ethicon had infringed upon Covidien’s patents for surgical cutting tools. Covidien is owned by Medtronic Plc.

In a separate patent case, the court declined to hear Biolitec AG’s challenge to a $70 million contempt finding relating to a patent dispute the company had with AngioDynamics Inc.

The court’s refusal to take the case means a March ruling by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in favor of AngioDynamics remains intact.