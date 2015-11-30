U.S. top court rejects Covidien bid to restore patent verdict against Ethicon

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by Covidien LP seeking to restore a $176 million patent infringement verdict against Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Inc.

In refusing to hear the case, the high court left in place a December 2014 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that threw out a judge’s finding that Ethicon had infringed upon Covidien’s patents for surgical cutting tools. Covidien is owned by Medtronic Plc.