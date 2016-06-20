FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to patent review process
June 20, 2016

U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to patent review process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled against Cuozzo Speed Technologies Corp in its challenge to a federal agency's procedures for canceling patents in a case involving a vehicle speedometer that tells drivers when they are speeding.

The justices' 8-0 decision backed a 2015 appeals court ruling that upheld the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's invalidation of New Jersey-based Cuozzo's speedometer patent. The patent had been challenged by GPS device maker Garmin Ltd in 2012.

The issue before the Supreme Court was whether the U.S. government has made it too easy for companies to pursue challenges to the patents of other companies. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

