a year ago
U.S. top court grapples with Apple-Samsung iPhone patent feud
October 11, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

U.S. top court grapples with Apple-Samsung iPhone patent feud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday signaled a willingness to reduce the potentially huge penalties for ripping off a patented design as it heard arguments in the legal fight over the amount Samsung should pay Apple for copying the iPhone's trademarked appearance.

The eight justices heard arguments by lawyers for the world's two top smartphone manufacturers, as well as the U.S. government, in Samsung's challenge to the $399 million it was forced to pay Apple for violating three patents regarding the iPhone's rounded-corner front face, bezel and colorful grid of icons.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

