U.S. justices struggle over Iran bank's bid to block payout to attack victims

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared unsure how to rule over whether frozen Iranian funds worth almost $2 billion must be turned over to families of Americans killed in the 1983 bombing of a U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Beirut and other attacks blamed on Iran.

Based on a one-hour oral argument, it was unclear how the court would rule, with some justices indicating support for the families and others, led by Chief Justice John Roberts, expressing concerns about Congress dictating the outcome of legal disputes.

The court is considering an appeal brought by Bank Markazi, the Iranian central bank, which is contesting a July 2014 ruling by the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which said the money, currently held in a trust account in New York, should be handed over. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)