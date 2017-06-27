By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, June 27
WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday agreed to decide whether people injured in a 1997
bombing attack in Jerusalem can seek to enforce a $71 million
judgment against Iran over its alleged role by seizing ancient
Persian artifacts held by two Chicago museums.
The justices will hear the plaintiffs' appeal of a ruling
last year in favor of Iran by the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals.
The court's ruling in the case is also likely to dictate the
outcome of a similar dispute pending before the justices in
which four different groups of plaintiffs representing those
injured in other allegedly Iran-backed attacks are seeking to
enforcement court judgments by seizing $17.6 million in assets
held by Iranian government-owned Bank Melli.
At issue is how to determine what assets are immune from
seizure under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, a federal
law that restricts when foreign entities can be sued in U.S.
courts.
The long-running Chicago lawsuit arose from a 1997 attack in
which three members of the Islamic militant group Hamas blew
themselves up in Jerusalem, killing five people. Eight U.S.
citizens were injured. They and some of their relatives,
including lead plaintiff Jenny Rubin, sued Iran in a U.S. court
for its alleged role and obtained a $71.5 million judgment that
they then sought to collect on.
They targeted three collections of ancient Persian artifacts
including prehistoric pottery, ornaments and precious tablets
with Elamite writing held by Chicago's Field Museum of Natural
History and the University of Chicago's Oriental Institute. The
museums have said they own the artifacts, but the plaintiffs
maintain that Iran does. Iran has previously sought return of
some of the items.
The court will hear arguments and decide the case in its
next term, which begins in October.
In a similar case, the Supreme Court last year ruled that
almost $2 billion in frozen Iranian assets must be turned over
to American families of people killed in the 1983 truck bombing
by Hezbollah militants of a U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Beirut
and other attacks blamed on Iran.