U.S. top court to hear Iran central bank appeal of $1.75 billion judgment
#Market News
October 1, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. top court to hear Iran central bank appeal of $1.75 billion judgment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to consider whether Iranian funds worth $1.75 billion must be turned over to families of the victims of the 1983 bombing of a U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Beirut.

The high court agreed to hear an appeal filed by Bank Markazi, the Iranian central bank. The bank is contesting a July 2014 ruling by the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which said the money, currently held in a trust account in New York, should be handed over.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

