U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear J&J contact lens patent dispute

Johnson & Johnson will have to face a retrial of patent infringement claims over contact lens technology after the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to review a lower court's decision overturning the company's win at an earlier trial.

Rembrandt Vision Technologies, a patent-holding company, had sought the retrial on the grounds that it was denied a fair chance to present its case when one of Johnson & Johnson's witnesses lied during the trial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2k1TQBO (Additional reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York)