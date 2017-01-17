FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear J&J contact lens patent dispute
January 17, 2017 / 8:06 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear J&J contact lens patent dispute

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Johnson & Johnson will have to face a retrial of patent infringement claims over contact lens technology after the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to review a lower court's decision overturning the company's win at an earlier trial.

Rembrandt Vision Technologies, a patent-holding company, had sought the retrial on the grounds that it was denied a fair chance to present its case when one of Johnson & Johnson's witnesses lied during the trial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2k1TQBO (Additional reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
