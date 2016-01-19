U.S. Supreme Court won't review J&J appeal of $140 mln judgment

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday that it will not hear Johnson & Johnson’s appeal of a $140 million judgment in a lawsuit alleging that it failed to warn that Children’s Motrin pain and fever medication could cause a devastating skin condition.

The court’s decision leaves intact one of the largest verdicts ever awarded by a Massachusetts jury. Johnson & Johnson and its McNeil-PPC Inc subsidiary had asked the high court to decide whether it should be held liable because they say federal drug regulators would not have approved adding warnings to the drug’s labels about the life-threatening condition suffered by plaintiff Samantha Reckis. (Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Will Dunham)