U.S. top court rejects Johnson & Johnson unit's appeal of $124 mln penalty
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
January 11, 2016 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. top court rejects Johnson & Johnson unit's appeal of $124 mln penalty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary’s appeal of a $124 million penalty imposed by South Carolina after a jury found the drugmaker had improperly marketed the anti-psychotic drug Risperdal and concealed its risks.

The court’s decision not to hear the appeal filed by Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals means a South Carolina Supreme Court ruling from June that reduced the penalty to $124 million from $327 million remains intact.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

