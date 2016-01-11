U.S. top court rejects Johnson & Johnson unit's appeal of $124 mln penalty

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary’s appeal of a $124 million penalty imposed by South Carolina after a jury found the drugmaker had improperly marketed the anti-psychotic drug Risperdal and concealed its risks.

The court’s decision not to hear the appeal filed by Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals means a South Carolina Supreme Court ruling from June that reduced the penalty to $124 million from $327 million remains intact.