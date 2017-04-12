By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON If Democrats thought it was hard to
stop President Donald Trump's first U.S. Supreme Court nominee,
it promises to be even tougher for them if he gets to fill
another vacancy, potentially to replace the most influential
justice, Anthony Kennedy.
Kennedy, a conservative who sometimes sides with the court's
liberals in key cases such as on gay rights and abortion, is one
of three justices 78 or older. Justice Stephen Breyer is 78 and
fellow liberal Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 84.
Former Kennedy Supreme Court clerks said the justice, who
turns 81 in July, may be pondering retirement either this year
or in 2018.
That would give Trump a further chance to shape the court
after his first nominee, Neil Gorsuch, was sworn in on Monday
for the lifetime job to replace the late conservative Justice
Antonin Scalia after overcoming fierce Democratic opposition in
the Senate confirmation process.
Kennedy administered Gorsuch's judicial oath at a White
House ceremony, and Trump heaped praise on a justice who has
spent nearly three decades on America's top court, calling him
"a great man of outstanding accomplishment."
Gorsuch is one of Kennedy former clerks. Kennedy is planning
a reunion of his clerks in June rather than next year as had
been expected. Kennedy, through a court spokesman, declined to
comment on his plans.
The implications for the court if Kennedy were to step down
are enormous. For the past decade he been its swing vote in
major cases. Gorsuch's confirmation restored the court's 5-4
conservative majority. If whenever Kennedy leaves the bench he
is replaced by a stalwart conservative, that would move the
court further to the right.
Trump's fellow Republicans possess a 52-48 majority in the
Senate. In order to secure Gorsuch's confirmation, they voted to
prohibit a procedural roadblock called a filibuster that had
required a super-majority of 60 votes to allow a confirmation
vote for Supreme Court nominees, leaving the minority Democrats
with little ammunition for the next nomination fight.
"I think it will be very hard for Democrats to get much
traction to derail a future Trump nominee without the threat of
a filibuster," George Washington University political scientist
Sarah Binder said.
But Democrats and Republicans still are predicting a fierce
fight over the next court vacancy.
'I EXPECT ARMAGEDDON '
"For the life of me I don't understand why the Democrats
made such a fuss about this one. They look stupid," Republican
Senator Orrin Hatch said last week of Gorsuch's nomination. "I
expect Armageddon on the next one because that's going to
change, assuming Trump gets another one, the direction of the
court. It would certainly keep the court in a more conservative
mode for a long time."
A Democratic congressional aide added, "The opposition to
Gorsuch could look weak compared to what a similarly
conservative nominee would face, if it would tip the balance on
the court."
Kennedy is the longest-serving of the nine justices. He was
nominated by Republican President Ronald Reagan in 1987 and
confirmed by the Senate in 1988 after Democrats thwarted
Reagan's first choice, outspoken conservative Robert Bork, and
his second pick, Douglas Ginsburg, withdrew from consideration.
Although he has sided with his conservative colleagues on
many issues, Kennedy has supported liberal causes such as gay
rights, culminating in writing the landmark 2015 ruling
legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide.
He also joined the liberals in upholding abortion rights. In
2016, Kennedy joined the court's four liberal justices in a
ruling striking down a Texas abortion law imposing strict
regulations on doctors and facilities in the strongest
endorsement of U.S. abortion rights in more than two decades.
He also authored a 2016 ruling upholding the consideration
of race in college admissions, joined by the court's liberals.
University of Georgia School of Law professor Lori Ringhand
said Republicans may be wary of defending an extremely
conservative court nominee with the midterm congressional
elections coming up in 2018, if another vacancy arises.
"It's not clear it would be to the electoral advantage to
Republicans to have a hotly contested Supreme Court nomination
right before the midterms that highlighted a nominee's extremely
conservative positions on social issues that the majority of the
public have actually accepted," Ringhand said.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Chung)