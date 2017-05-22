By Andrew Chung
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday tightened rules for where patent lawsuits can be filed in
a decision that may make it harder for so-called patent "trolls"
to launch sometimes dodgy patent cases in friendly courts, a
major irritant for high-tech giants like Apple and
Alphabet Inc's Google.
The justices sided 8-0 with beverage flavoring company TC
Heartland LLC in its legal battle with food and beverage company
Kraft Heinz Co, ruling that patent infringement suits
can be filed only in courts located in the jurisdiction where
the targeted company is incorporated. Justice Neil Gorsuch did
not participate in the decision.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)