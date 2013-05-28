U.S. justices agree to hear LCD displays price-fixing case

WASHINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to weigh in on a dispute between states and electronics manufacturers over whether restitution claims based on alleged price-fixing in the market for liquid crystal display panels should be heard in state or federal court.

South Carolina and Mississippi are among 13 states that have sued various manufacturers, including AU Optronics Corp and LG Electronics Inc, seeking restitution over an alleged conspiracy among the companies to fix prices, which has been the subject of a criminal probe and multiple lawsuits.