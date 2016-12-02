FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court to hear printer cartridge dispute on patent rights
December 2, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. top court to hear printer cartridge dispute on patent rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an appeal by printer cartridge reseller Impression Products Inc of a lower court ruling finding it liable for infringing patent rights of Lexmark International Inc when it imported Lexmark's toner products back to the United States after they were sold abroad.

If upheld by the justices, the February ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit favoring Kentucky-based Lexmark would reinforce U.S. patent owners' ability to control the use of their products even after they are sold. Lexmark was acquired on Wednesday by a group of investors led by Chinese company Apex Technology Co Ltd.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

