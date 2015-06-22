FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Madoff trustee's appeal over $4 billion recovery
June 22, 2015 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Madoff trustee's appeal over $4 billion recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left intact a court ruling that could prevent victims of Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi scheme from recouping more than $4 billion from customers who withdrew money before the enterprise collapsed.

The high court left in place a December 2014 ruling by the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which said federal bankruptcy law did not let the trustee Irving Picard recoup a variety of payments that Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC made to some customers more than two years before the firm collapsed on Dec. 11, 2008.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

