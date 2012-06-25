FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Madoff payouts won't get US Supreme Court review
June 25, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

Madoff payouts won't get US Supreme Court review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Highest US court won’t review Madoff trustee method

* Picard sought excess money taken out from Madoff firm

* Some customers said claims based on account statements

* Billions of dollars at stake in litigation

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review how the trustee for Bernard Madoff’s customers calculates victims’ losses, a decision that could help speed a payout of billions of dollars.

Without comment, the court let stand an August 2011 decision by a federal appeals court in New York that approved of the calculation method employed by Irving Picard, the trustee liquidating the imprisoned Ponzi schemer’s firm.

