WASHINGTON A U.S. appeals court on Thursday
granted a request from the Trump administration to put
litigation on hold in which states and industry groups are
challenging an Obama administration pollution control rule for
mercury and other toxic emissions from power plants.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit canceled oral arguments that were due to take place on
May 18. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has said it
wants to review the rule.
The rule, known as the MATS rule, has been in place for
years and utilities have already complied by upgrading or
shutting older coal-fired power plants.
Current EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, the former attorney
general for Oklahoma, was one of 15 state prosecutors to sue the
previous administration to block the MATS rule, as well as its
Clean Power Plan and Waters of the United States rule.