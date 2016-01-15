FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Microsoft appeal in Xbox case
#Market News
January 15, 2016 / 9:05 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Microsoft appeal in Xbox case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider Microsoft Corp’s bid to fend off class action claims by Xbox 360 owners who contend that the videogame console has a design defect that causes game discs to be gouged.

The court will review a March 2015 ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on the question of whether a lower court decision denying class certification to the plaintiffs could be challenged.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.