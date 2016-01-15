U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Microsoft appeal in Xbox case

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider Microsoft Corp’s bid to fend off class action claims by Xbox 360 owners who contend that the videogame console has a design defect that causes game discs to be gouged.

The court will review a March 2015 ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on the question of whether a lower court decision denying class certification to the plaintiffs could be challenged.