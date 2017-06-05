FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court agrees to decide major privacy case on cellphone data
June 5, 2017 / 1:44 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. top court agrees to decide major privacy case on cellphone data

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a major case on privacy rights in the digital age that will determine whether police officers need warrants to access past cellphone location information kept by wireless carriers.

The justices agreed to hear an appeal brought by a man who was arrested in 2011 as part of an investigation into a string of armed robberies at Radio Shack and T-Mobile stores in the Detroit area over the preceding months. Police helped establish that the man, Timothy Carpenter, was near the scene of the crimes by securing cell site location information from his cellphone carrier.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

