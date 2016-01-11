FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court rejects Nestle bid to throw out child slavery suit
January 11, 2016 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. top court rejects Nestle bid to throw out child slavery suit

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by Nestle SA, the world’s largest food maker, and two other companies to throw out a lawsuit seeking to hold them liable for the use of child slaves to harvest cocoa in Ivory Coast.

The high court left in place a December 2014 ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that refused to dismiss a lawsuit against Nestle, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co and Cargill Inc filed by former victims of child slavery. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

