U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Obamacare subsidies case
November 7, 2014 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Obamacare subsidies case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a legal challenge to a key part of the Obamacare health law that, if successful, would limit the availability of federal health insurance subsidies for millions of people.

In a one-sentence order, the court said it would decide a case brought by conservative challengers to the law. The plaintiffs appealed a July ruling by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld the subsidies. The nine justices will issue a ruling by the end of June. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

