U.S. appeals court to rehear Obamacare subsidies case
September 4, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. appeals court to rehear Obamacare subsidies case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday agreed to reconsider a July 22 ruling that poses a major setback to the Obamacare health insurance overhaul, as it could limit the availability of federal health insurance subsidies for millions of people.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said it would hear new oral arguments in the case on Dec. 17, which could delay possible U.S. Supreme Court consideration of the issue. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

