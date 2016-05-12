U.S. judge hands win to Republicans in Obamacare challenge

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday ruled in favor of congressional Republicans who challenged the Obama administration’s implementation of President Barack Obama’s healthcare law.

Washington-based U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer, appointed by Republican former President George W. Bush, ruled that the administration, in implementing the law known as Obamacare, cannot spend funds that Congress did not appropriate. The ruling will not have an immediate effect on the 2010 law because the judge stayed the ruling pending appeal.