White House says confident Supreme Court will uphold Obamacare tax credits

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it was confident a new legal challenge to Obamacare at the U.S. Supreme Court would be unsuccessful.

“This lawsuit reflects just another partisan attempt to undermine the Affordable Care Act and to strip millions of American families of tax credits that Congress intended for them to have,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a statement.

“We are confident that the Supreme Court will recognize both the clear reading of the entire law, and the certain intent of Congress in crafting it,” Earnest said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Jim Loney)