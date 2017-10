WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that an Indiana farmer violated giant agribusiness company Monsanto Co’s patent for a type of soybean.

In a case closely watched by the biotechnology industry, the court agreed unanimously with Monsanto that Vernon Bowman, 75, had performed an end-run around the law when he bought soybean grain typically used for animal feed but planted it instead.