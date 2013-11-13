FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Teva stay request in Copaxone case
#Market News
November 13, 2013 / 10:21 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Teva stay request in Copaxone case

Lawrence Hurley

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. Supreme Court justice on Wednesday declined a request from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries for a stay of an appeals court ruling that would strip the company’s $4 billion-a-year multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone of patent protection in 2014, rather than 2015.

In July, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a decision in a patent fight that pits Teva against two teams developing cheaper generic forms of Copaxone: one with Novartis AG and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc ; and another between Mylan Inc and Natco Pharma Ltd .

Teva had asked Chief Justice John Roberts to stay the ruling while Teva prepares to file a petition seeking the high court’s review. The court announced on Wednesday that Roberts rejected the request and did not provide further explanation.

